KNOX -- The Starke County Humane Society dog of the week is BethAnne.
BethAnne is a female Pointer. She is 1 year old.
The cat of the week is Cheesey.
Cheesey is a female Domestic Short Hair.
She is 12 weeks old. She is a bit shy, but friendly.
If you are interested in BethAnne, Cheesey or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately.
Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made.
The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. CST.
If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.