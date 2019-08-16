KNOX – Formal charges have been filed against a Hamlet man who sparked an AMBER Alert earlier this month after allegedly beating his estranged wife with a gun, stabbing her boyfriend and taking his two children.
The Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Francisco J. Mendez-Jimenez, 28, on Wednesday with aggravated battery, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon.
