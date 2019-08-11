PLYMOUTH – Prosecutors have charged the brother of a Fort Wayne man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Plymouth and leading officers on a pursuit that ultimately ended with the death of a police canine.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Avory L. Shearer, 21, of Chicago, with a misdemeanor count of theft and two misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle on earlier this month.
Shearer made an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court 2 on Aug. 2. Judge Dean Colvin appointed Plymouth attorney June Bules as his public defender. A trial date has not yet been set.
According to court documents:
Police were called to LifePlex, 2855 Miller Drive, at about 3:30 p.m. July 10 on a report of an armed robbery.
The victim told officers a man armed with handgun, later identified as Clarence Shearer, 31, stole his 2016 Chrysler 200 and fled northbound on Pioneer Drive toward U.S. 30.
While officers interviewed the victim, they learned that there was a second victim, but of attempted armed robbery.
That victim told officers he was sitting in his car waiting on his wife to finish a doctor’s appointment.
The man said Shearer approached his car, opened the driver’s side door, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the vehicle.
Shearer said “I ain’t gonna shoot you” numerous times and continued to demand the car.
The victim told Shearer to go ahead and shoot him. Shearer left.
The second victim told detectives that Shearer approached him as he left LifePlex and was walking toward his car.
Shearer asked the man for a light for the small cigar he had.
The victim told Shearer he had a light in his car.
When the victim opened the door, Shearer pulled out his handgun and demanded the car keys.
The victim gave Shearer the keys and then took cover behind another vehicle.
Shearer then asked the man how to start the car and shift it because it has a push-button ignition and a dial shifter.
After the victim explained the process, Shearer fled in the vehicle.
Shearer fled eastbound on U.S. 30 into Kosciusko County, Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner previously said in a news release.
Bohner said officers tried a “high-risk stop” near Meijer Drive on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.
The suspect pulled to the side of the road, stopped and his passenger, later identified as Shearer’s brother, Avory Shearer, got out of the car.
Clarence Shearer then sped off.
As the pursuit entered Whitley County, Whitley County sheriff’s Deputy Gary Archbold placed stop sticks on U.S. 30 near C.R. 450 West.
Shearer tried avoiding the stop sticks, but collided broadside with the passenger side of Archbold’s Dodge Charger.
The collision’s impact sent the Charger into the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 and it burst into flames.
While Archbold was unharmed, officers were not able to get Archbold’s canine partner, Castorka, better known as Cas, out of the vehicle.
The dog died at the scene.
Shearer was taken into custody at the scene and later taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment of minor injuries.
Not long after the carjacking, officers discovered a Cadillac with a blown tire on eastbound U.S. 30 in Plymouth. The car was stolen in Chicago.
When Avory Shearer was booked into the Marshall County Jail, deputies discovered a driver’s license, social security card and multiple other pieces of ID with the owner of the stolen Cadillac’s name on them.
When Plymouth police Det. Ben Mcintyre questioned Avory Shearer he initially told multiple stories about how the IDs came into his possession.
Ultimately, Avory Shearer admitted that his brother picked him up in Chicago in the red Cadillac and asked him to go with him.
Avory Shearer said he found a wallet in the car and put the contents in his pocket. He admitted it was wrong, but said he was broke and needed the money.
Avory Shearer said that as they travelled eastbound on U.S. 30 to Fort Wayne, the Cadillac got a flat tire.
They tried changing the tire, but weren’t successful. That’s when Clarence Shearer told his brother to wait where he was and he’d be back.
A few minutes later, he returned driving the Chrysler 200.
Avory Shearer said they hadn’t gone far when he noticed a patrol car with lights flashing behind them. From there, the pursuit was on.
There was a memorial service for Cas on July 17 in Columbia City.
As of late last week, formal charges have not been filed against Clarence Shearer in Whitley County. He is being held without bond in the Allen County Jail on outstanding arrest warrants. It was not immediately clear when he will make an initial court appearance in Marshall County.
Avory Shearer was being held on $2,250 cash bond in the Marshall County Jail late last week.