PLYMOUTH — Formal charges have been filed against a Fort Wayne man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Plymouth and leading officers on a pursuit that ultimately ended with the death of a police canine.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Clarence Shearer, 31, with attempted armed robbery, attempted auto theft, armed robbery, auto theft, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon on Tuesday.
Read more about this in the weekend edition of the Pilot News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.