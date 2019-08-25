PLYMOUTH – Formal charges have been filed against a Fort Wayne man accused of breaking into a Bourbon liquor store and church outside of town early Sunday and leading officers on a pursuit.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Laydon N. Butler Umanos, 34, with auto theft, resisting law enforcement and two counts of theft on Wednesday. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of theft.
According to court documents:
Bourbon Officer Matt Geiger was dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on a report of an alarm at Bourbon Party Pack, 201 W. Center St.
Geiger was on Lincoln Highway when dispatch told him a witness had spotted a black pickup driving westbound on Lincoln Highway. The officer turned around, turned on his lights and siren and began chasing the pickup.
During the pursuit, the driver, a white male, pulled over west of Fir Road, jumped out of the truck and fled through some thick brush and trees.
The truck continued to roll slowly away. As Geiger approached the truck, it sped off, reaching speeds of 45-55 mph.
The truck veered along the road – going completely off the road several times – but managed to avoid stop sticks set up by Marshall County sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Rans near Iris Road.
MCSD Sgt. Nick Laffoon also set up stop sticks near a small bridge between Iris and King Road. The driver, later identified as Butler Umanos, went over the stop sticks, deflating three of his tires, but the chase wasn’t yet over.
Butler Umanos continued on, speeding up to about 85 mph. As the chase continued westbound, he nearly struck the cruiser of Plymouth police Sgt. Tim Taberski, who was prepared to set up stop sticks yet again.
The pursuit ended with Geiger apparently passing Butler Umanos as he slowed. As Butler Umanos came to slow stop, he struck Geiger’s cruiser. It wasn’t clear how much damage it caused to the police vehicle.
At gunpoint, Geiger ordered “at least three times” Butler Umanos to show his hands, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
“I could clearly see the driver looking at me as he raised his left hand into the air then slowly his right hand with his middle finger extended,” Geiger writes in the affidavit. “The driver kept this gesture and constantly stared at me until other officers were able to get him from the vehicle and place him in handcuffs.”
When Geiger asked Butler Umanos to identify himself, Butler Umanos told Geiger he was “Jesus Christ,” according to the court papers.
Officers found alcohol, cigarettes and snack food inside the pickup’s bed. Inside the truck’s cab, they discovered iPads, a Samsung television and other items. They also found “bank type cards and checks” written to Country Church, 2951 9B Road.
A breath test determined Butler Umanos had a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 percent.
Officers weren’t able to find the pickup’s original driver who fled into the woods.
MCSD Det. Sgt. Les McFarland said Wednesday the case remains under investigation.
Butler Umanos was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $20,000 cash bond late Thursday.
He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Marshall Superior Court I at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The most serious charges against Butler Umanos are the burglary counts, which are Level 5 felonies. A Level 5 felony is punishable by one to six years if convicted.
Anyone with knowledge Umanos was with that night please call the Bourbon Police Department 574-342-3105 or The Marshall County Sheriff's Department at 574-936-3187.
“Any assistance from the public is greatly appreciated,” Geiger said in a news release.