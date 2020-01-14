PLYMOUTH — Plymouth native Adam Krupp currently the head of the Indiana Department of Revenue came to Plymouth Monday to announce his candidacy for the Republican Party nomination for Attorney General.
“The last three years have been incredible,” said Krupp. “It’s been a very special and emotional time for me at the Department of Revenue and it’s not easy to walk away. This is a chance as a public servant to play a bigger role. This is about all 92 counties and having an impact on all Hoosier’s lives and protecting them on a daily basis as their chief legal officer.”
