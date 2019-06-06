A proposed large-scale housing development on Plymouth’s northeast side got its preliminary approval at a meeting Tuesday – but it still must be approved by the city’s common council.
The Plymouth Area Plan Commission approved a request from Carl and Tanya Stockberger, of Plymouth, for a planned-unit development for Centennial Crossing, 12890 Plymouth-Goshen Trail.
Developers behind Centennial Crossing want to build about 55 single-family homes, 24 villas and 174 apartment units on 44 acres north of Plymouth-Goshen Trail. The Stockbergers own the property.
Specifically, the plan commission gave preliminary approval to the site plan, the plan’s written statement – which encompasses the total plan – and the staging plan, according to Ralph Booker, Plymouth’s planning consultant.
“The ownership will transfer by purchase to Centennial Crossing, LLC, the limited liability company that will own the development,” Burke Richeson, with Construction Management and Design, writes in the plan’s written statement. “This organization will own all of the residences but for those that are sold and will manage the homeowners association to guarantee the look, feel and quality of the development is always maintained and does not fall into disrepair.”
