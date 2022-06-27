The public is invited to celebrate the life of Harriet Wilson Saturday, July 2 at 3 p.m. in the horse barn at Centennial Park located at 1660 North Michigan St. Plymouth.
From bloodmobiles, snowmobiles, blizzards and floods, Wilson was a huge advocate for humanity in her role with the American Red Cross from 1974 to 1997.
The original article printed in the Pilot News in February of this year.
By Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
MARSHALL COUNTY — From snowmobiles in blizzards to set up shelters to bloodmobiles, food pantries and floods, Harriet Wilson served the American Red Cross from 1974 to 1997.
She began as the only paid part-time employee of the Marshall County American Red Cross (ARC) with about a dozen volunteers to a paid staff of five with hundreds of volunteers.
She started out with a desk, a filing cabinet and a typewriter at United Way. Over the years a building was donated and vehicles were acquired.
Wilson grew seven blood collection sites in Marshall County to 29 which included one in every high school in the county.
From 1974 to 1997 she was credited with collecting more than 30,000 units of blood; the final tally has not been calculated.
Harriet and her husband Richard Wilson had three children; Susan (Wilson) Keener, Tom Wilson, and Shannon (Wilson) Kling. All three of her children remember donating blood, volunteering at the food pantry, and serving the community alongside their mother through blizzards, bloodmobiles, and floods.
The Blizzard of 1978 was perhaps one of the most vibrant memories for each of her three children. The family was snowed in themselves where they were living at Fountainhead Golf Course (now Woodbury). When the National Guard pulled up, Tom was the first to make the trek to the end of the property on the back of Don Miller’s snowmobile. “We were sinking in the snow, up to our waist, then we’d pop up. It was a rough ride! I could barely hang on, barely…because he had to go really fast to get through.”
When asked if he thought his mother would make it he said he thought she would but told them Miller to be sure to hold on to her. “Sure enough she made it! I saw her bouncing down the road going in and out…almost landed in that creek. She made it! You should have seen the look in her eyes when she got off that snowmobile.” He laughed.
With no clear view of the roads the National Guard navigated her to St. Michaels. “We started cooking, setting up beds, blankets, and shelter. Keeping families together whenever possible.”
Twelve chickens were cooking at one time. “It was like the whole community started showing up all at once saying, ‘How can I help?”
The shelter stayed open for days. Even the front loader sent to remove snow got stuck. “It was nearly indescribable.”
Wilson and Dean Byers, who Shannon described as a “huge asset” to her mother on the ARC Board of Directors, opened the first non-church based food pantry in Marshall County.
Since a food pantry wasn’t one of the initiatives of the National ARC, Byers wrote the policy. The American Red Cross was and is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. “She was really committed to the principles of Red Cross.” said Byers.
Their mother advocated for single parents, both men and women, and for the individuals living in Marshall County who were African American or Hispanic. If someone refused to show compassion while donating, Harriet refused the donation.
Upholding the standards of the ARC, and remaining firm in her own conviction that those standards were noble, Wilson advised donors that no one would be judged or much worse misjudged when they come for help.
Wilson often heard that some might “take advantage.” “If a person is so low in life that need to take advantage of the system, why not help them? Are they really taking advantage or is that just how we see them? There are people in survival mode. For me, that is the essence of my mom.” Shannon said as she echoed her mother’s convictions, “Where there is a need there is a need and we serve that need.”
Freedom from religious denominational domination provided Wilson and her team with the liberty to uphold the liberal and compassionate standards of the ARC. Eventually the Marshall County Neighborhood Center was established through the Marshall County United Way; thus relieving the local ARC to satisfy that need.
Blood mobiles, classes for safety training, and life guard training filled Harriet’s time and heart. Shannon said, “She was on call 24/7. The volunteers would help, but if no one was available it was always her.”
They responded to floods and fires, and served in shelters. “When we had floods I was up in a bucket delivering meals to people downtown. I did the dishes at the shelter when we had the blizzards. That’s just how I knew my mom.” said Shannon.
Susan started donating blood at 16 years old. “My mom was the bloodmobile. I used to call her the vampire.” said both Tom and Susan.
Harriet was proud that the ARC ran two more blood tests than other blood collecting agencies. “My mom was incredibly intelligent at work.” said Shannon.
Whether the kids volunteered or were told, they all helped. “We took a lot of pride in mom’s achievements and we knew what she was doing was important. We supported her.” said Tom.
Shannon said her mother inspired all three children to be advocates. “The biggest lesson I learned from my mom was through her work and that was how to be an advocate.”
All three children remember fondly that their mother shared memories of being a “Yell Leader” at her High School. “She was proud of that. They weren’t fussing with their skirts or lipstick during the game. They were yelling!” said Shannon.
All her children remember their mother as loyal and supportive. “I remember being in football and I could hear her in the stands yelling. Very special lady.” said Tom.
Wilson loved basketball, football and sports, both local and national.
All three of her children described her as devoted to her work. “It wasn’t work to her. This was her devotion.” said Tom. “I was always amazed at how much energy she had for what she was doing. It was never a burden to her. I never saw her plop down on the couch and say, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’ She wasn’t like that. She was so devoted to what she was doing that there was just no stopping her.”
Tom said he loved his mother’s duality. She had a bold sense of humor. “She was full of this duality. She really was and I enjoyed that about her because it let us know that know that she was human.”
He said that one of his favorite things about their mother was that she was a deeply human and complex woman. “She wasn’t afraid to touch that part of her. She was quite aware of the conflicts within her, but I loved her for that.”
Tom said he learned to embrace life-long learning. “Always remain teachable. Always. Never get to a point that you can’t be taught something.” There are days he still reaches for the phone to call her.
Wilson turned 89 on January 1, 2022. Susan said she loved sweets and treasures their last birthday celebration complete with birthday cake and candles.
Wilson will be remembered at Addington Place of East Paris, the Assisted Living Facility where she stayed for uplifting other residents with her vocal talent as she sang for their communal meal.
Shannon said that their mother fiercely loved her husband, her children, and her nine grandchildren. Wilson held her Christian beliefs close to her heart and lived her faith through service. She loved her church family in Indiana and in Michigan.
Tom hopes to organize a blood drive in her honor when they hold her celebration of life later this year. In the mean time the family encourages everyone to donate blood as the nation faces critical blood shortages. “The Red Cross was such a huge part of our life. It will always be near and dear to our hearts.”
Photo of Harriet Wilson was provided courtesy of her family.