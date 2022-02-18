As Valentine’s Day approaches, the more our culture focuses on chocolate, pink and red roses, and heart-shaped confetti. However, on a much deeper level, there is another focus on matters of the heart this month. As American Heart Month, it’s a time to concentrate on improving, maintaining, and celebrating cardiovascular health.
There are several ways to improve the heart. Some are basic to any health regimen, like exercising more, eat a healthy diet, quit smoking, taking supplements determined by individual bodily need, and limit alcohol intake. However, there are some more surprising elements to heart care that most rarely consider. Please not that anyone who is interested in improving their health should discuss their option with their doctor and should not use this article as a substitute for medical advice.
In a Mayo Clinic article, the apparent correlation between cardiovascular and oral health is outlined. People with gum disease tend to have bacterial infection in the blood stream. This in turn affects heart valves, especially artificial ones. Mayo recommends brushing and flossing according to dentist instructions.
The Heart Foundation states that a heart-healthy diet is comprised of mostly fruits and vegetables. Meat, grains, dairy, and starchy vegetables like potatoes should take second fiddle, if not third or fourth. Junk foods as well as foods and beverages that are high in sugar, salt, and saturated and trans fats should be avoided.
The same article describes some healthy oils that heart-conscious people should consider adding to their diet, like monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and omega-3 fatty acids. These kinds of fats typically come from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish.
The American Heart Association reports that mental health can affect physical health. However, when stress turns into negative mental health, conditions can eventually manifest as physically dangerous symptoms like irregular heart rate and rhythm, increased blood pressure, reduced blood flow to the heart, and more. Whereas, positive mental health can help a person lower blood pressure, improve glucose control, lower cholesterol, etc. They have several resources on their website for stress management.