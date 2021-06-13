Author Anna Bach (Liechty), along with illustrator Sheila Reed, will be signing copies of the book, "Cecropia", on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bach, who is no stranger to grief, took from her anguish and weaved a story of hope and healing for "children and their grownups."
Bach and Reed will be in River Park Square weather permitting. They will be at the Heartland Artists Gallery if the weather is not cooperating.
Proceeds from the first 20 books will be donated to the Rees Renovation Project.
River Park Square is located at 112 Water St., Plymouth. The Heartland Artist Gallery is located at 101 N. Michigan St.
Read more about Bach and "Cecropia" in the June 12-13 weekend edition of the Plymouth Pilot News.
Photo of Bach printed with permission.