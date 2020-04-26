The following are updates on the various Community Development Block Grant programs (CDBG) as the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) adjusts to COVID-19.
Invoices for open CDBG Grants
The Office of Community and Rural Affairs has seen a decline in the number of invoices received for open grants. Please continue to submit invoices in a timely manner to ensure they are processed and paid promptly. As a reminder, digital signatures are being accepted. If issues are preventing you from submitting invoices, please contact Grant Services for assistance.
CARES Act Amendment and Indiana’s 2019 Action Plan
Per the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidance, Indiana must amend its 2019 Action Plan to receive funds allocated to the state as part of the CARES Act. Each state agency is working to define how the funds will be used and will have a public comment period for each amendment, which includes a public hearing.
More information will be sent at a later date regarding public hearings and comment periods.
2020 CDBG Round 1
Site visits for submitted proposals will be scheduled between May 11 and May 22. Each visit will be held virtually, but OCRA will return to in-person visits in future rounds, as permitted.
- Threshold reviews of proposals will be completed by Wednesday, April 29, and applications will be open in eGMS.
- Due to the revised site visit dates, the application deadline is being adjusted to Sunday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- OCRA’s Community Liaisons will notify communities of any threshold issues by close of business on Friday, May 1.
COVID-19 Response Program
On April 22, Lt. Governor Crouch announced the first 13 recipients of the COVID-19 Response Program. This is a rolling award process and additional recipients will be announced each week.
108 Letters of Need were received, which totaled an estimated $23 million in requests. OCRA has reassigned staff to assist in the prompt submission and review of applications. Due to the overwhelming need, some communities may be offered awards for less than their original request.
HUD is continuing to issue guidance on current programming, and new sources of funding continue to be allocated through Congress. As a result, program adjustments may have to be made periodically. If this were to impact an application, OCRA will work with the community to determine how best to move forward.
OCRA continues to work on a long-term phase of the program and will announce details once they become available. Please don’t hesitate to contact your respective Community Liaison or email info@ocra.in.gov if you have any questions.