FINDLAY, OH—Cassidy Fritz, of Plymouth, was named to the spring 2023 dean's list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
featured popular
Cassidy Fritz named to spring, 2023 Dean’s List at University of Findlay
- Content Provided
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Cassidy Fritz named to spring, 2023 Dean’s List at University of Findlay
- Senator Mike Bohacek speaks on exploring Indiana
- Young Launches Housing Affordability Tour
- Sniadecki arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Melling arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Tequimila arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Snook arrested for Domestic Disturbance
- Granados-Ruiz arrested for Operator Never Licensed
Most Popular
Articles
- David and Daniel Tanner charged in connection with their operation of Concierge Medicine of Marshall County
- Reed III arrested on outstanding Warrant, Battery on a Public Safety Official, and Resisting Law Enforcement
- Melling arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Sniadecki arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
- Beard arrested for Driving While Suspended - Prior and Possession of Marijuana
- Tequimila arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Marshall County Sheriff's Department Crash Report
- Plymouth Police make two arrests; Porter and Graves
- Snook arrested for Domestic Disturbance
- Troyer excited about challenges at Plymouth
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.