PLYMOUTH -- The Annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Dinner was held at Pretty Lake Fellowship Hall on Oct. 8, 2019, with 40 people in attendance.
Michael Carroll, Marshall County DCS Director, spoke of CASA and DCS working together in the best interest of the child.
There were gift baskets and table centerpieces made by Pam Barry given away.
The DCS Case Manager of the Year award went to Essance Ward, for her extraordinary communication with CASA Volunteers and always working in the best interest of the child.
Janet Galloway received the Marshall County, State CASA Nomination for Volunteer of the Year. Galloway received this nomination for not only advocating for the best interest of children in cases but, also her professionalism in the community with visiting schools and fundraising efforts.
CASA of Marshall County is a non-profit organization committed to speaking in the best interest of children who are abused or neglected.
For more information on how you can become a CASA Volunteer contact Chastity Keller 574-952-1443 or visit www.marshallcountycasa.org