On August 23, 2023 at 7:15 a.m., Plymouth Police Officer Weir initiated a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for a couple traffic infractions. Upon speaking with the driver, it was found that he never possessed a Driver’s License. Oscar Carrasco Galvez was taken in to custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Carrasco Galvez arrested after traffic stop for Operator Never Licensed - Prior
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
