MISHAWAKA – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that the State Road 331 (Capital Avenue) bridge over the St. Joseph River will close Monday, June 17, while crews set new beams on the northbound side of the bridge.
This work is part of a two-year bridge reconstruction project, according to an INDOT news release.
The road will reopen to traffic one lane in each direction over the southbound side of the bridge once all the new beams are set, which is expected to happen by end of the day Thursday, June 20.
Northbound drivers on Capital Avenue will be detoured east on S.R. 933 (Lincolnway E.), north on Bittersweet Road and west on McKinley back to Capital Ave.
Southbound drivers on Capital Avenue will be detoured east on McKinley, south on Bittersweet Road and west on SR 933 (Lincolnway E.) back to Capital Avenue.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest.
Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.