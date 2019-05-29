MISHAWAKA — Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the S.R. 331 (Capital Avenue) bridge over the St. Joseph River will close Friday while crews remove beams from the northbound side of the bridge.
This work is part of a two-year bridge reconstruction project. The road will reopen to traffic one lane in each direction over the southbound side of the bridge once beam removal is complete, which is expected to happen by end of the day Tuesday, June 4, according to an INDOT news release.
Northbound drivers on Capital Avenue will be detoured east on S.R. 933 (Lincolnway E.), north on Bittersweet Road and west on McKinley back to Capital Ave. Southbound drivers on Capital Avenue will be detoured east on McKinley, south on Bittersweet Road and west on S.R. 933 (Lincolnway E.) back to Capital Avenue.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.