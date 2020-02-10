MARSHALL COUNTY — With the deadline to file for the 2020 May Primary passed, noon on Friday, Feb. 7, with the exception of a few Democratic candidates, the filings were mainly Republican.

Here is the list of local candidates that filed for the May Primary Election:

• Judge Superior Court 2: Dean Colvin (Rep)(Incumbent)

• Judge Circuit Court: Curtis D. Palmer (Rep)(Incumbent), Janette Elaine Surrisi (Rep)

• County Commissioner District 2: Mike Burroughs (Rep)(Incumbent)

• County Commissioner District 3: Kevin Overmyer (Rep)(Incumbent)

• County Council At Large (Three seats): Jesse Bohannon (Rep), Bill Githens (Rep), Tim Harman (Rep), Penny Lukenbill (Rep)(Incumbent), James D. Masterson (Rep)(Incumbent), William Patterson (Rep), Jon VanVactor (Rep)(Incumbent)

• County Coroner: John R. Grolich (Rep)(Incumbent)

• County Treasurer: Angie Johnson Birchmeier (Rep)(Incumbent)

• County Surveyor: Craig D. Cultice (Rep)(Incumbent)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 2: Robert W. Manuwal (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 3: Brenda L. Harper (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 4: Mechelle Longanecker (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 5: Sharon Dotta (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 6: Matthew E. Sarber (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 7: Jim Masterson (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Center 8: Adam Faulstich (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman German 2: Ben Baker (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman German 3: Janice K. (Jan) Holmes (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman German 5: Jesse Bohannon (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Green: Kevin Dunham (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman North 3: Brenda Meyers (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Polk 1: Pamela McMahan (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Polk 2: Wade E. Salyer (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Union 1: William Cleavenger (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Union 2: Amy L. Jones (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman Walnut 1: Charles Randy Snead (Rep)

• Precinct Committeeman West 1: Donna Pontius (Rep)

