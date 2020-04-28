INDIANA— The Indiana Department of Transportation's virtual career fair scheduled for Thursday, April 30, has been canceled due to the recent hiring freeze implemented by the State of Indiana. The event will be rescheduled for a later date, once hiring resumes.
Stay Informed
Motorists in Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:
- Facebook: facebook.com/indianadepartmentoftransportation
- Twitter: @INDOT
- CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org
- Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android