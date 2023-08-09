On August 6, 2023 at approximately 8:27 a.m., officers with the Plymouth Police Department were patrolling the area of North Michigan Street and Plymouth Goshen Trail. A green Ford F-150 was observed driving without a license plate and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, James Campbell, was found to be driving while suspended with prior convictions. He was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Campbell arrested after traffic stop; Driving While Suspended - Prior Convictions
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Plymouth swim team hosting 32nd annual bike cruise
- Young secures national security wins in annual defense bill
- Lady Falcons plan to be competitive
- Dewing arrested for OWI - .15% or higher following traffic accident
- Harris arrested for Battery
- Campbell arrested after traffic stop; Driving While Suspended - Prior Convictions
- Aldrich arrested fro Operating a Vehicle while HTV Felony 6
- Senator Bohacek on protecting our children
Most Popular
Articles
- Arroyo arrested on Fulton County Warrant
- Dawson arrested on multiple charges
- 911 call leads to arrest of Roark for Strangulation and Battery
- Lacy arrested for OWI, Minor Consuming Alcohol
- Barnett arrested on Warrant following investigation of Domestic / Child Exchange Dispute
- Aldrich arrested fro Operating a Vehicle while HTV Felony 6
- Morgan arrested for OWI
- Two men arrested for aggravated battery
- Bobb arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement
- Dewing arrested for OWI - .15% or higher following traffic accident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.