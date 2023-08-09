On August 6, 2023 at approximately 8:27 a.m., officers with the Plymouth Police Department were patrolling the area of North Michigan Street and Plymouth Goshen Trail.  A green Ford F-150 was observed driving without a license plate and a traffic stop was conducted.  The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, James Campbell, was found to be driving while suspended with prior convictions.  He was taken into custody and transported to the Marshall County Jail. 

