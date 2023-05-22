On Sunday, May 21st, 2023 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Plymouth Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hillcrest Avenue for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Before police arrival, the vehicle sped off. Marshall County Officer Wozniak located a vehicle matching the description in the area of State Road 17 and Pretty Lake Trail and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle could not provide identification and gave different names and birth dates. It was later found that this was the vehicle in question from Hillcrest Avenue and this driver lied about his name and was identified as 18 year old Kevin L. Calvillo. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was given field sobriety testing. He was under the legal limit for driving however, was taken to the Marshall County Jail for false informing and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and was given a cash bond of $250.00.
Calvillo arrested for False Informing, Illegal Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
