On the afternoon of August 19, 2023, a traffic stop was initiated after a vehicle was traveling at excessive speeds while traveling east on US 30 from Pioneer.  During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Sara Calis-Moreno, 19 of Plymouth, and determined to have never been issued a drivers license.  Sara was taken into custody and lodged at the Marshall County Jail for Operator Never Licensed.    

