On June 18, 2023 at approximately 1:20 a.m., a Plymouth Police Officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fifth and Washington Street. During the course of the officer’s investigation, the driver was identified as Denis N. Cabrera-Ruiz, 44, of Plymouth, and believed to be intoxicated. As a result of the investigation, the driver was found to be nearly three times the legal limit and was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated - over .15%, and Operator Never Licensed. Cabrera-Ruiz was transported to the Marshall County Jail.  

