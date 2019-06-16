NAPPANEE — With nearly 40 books and two Hallmark movies under her belt, Fort Wayne-based author Denise Hunter visited the Nappanee Public Library to share her writing journey at the end of May.
There with her husband, Kevin — who she says “will try to convince you that he provides all the romantic material for my books” — Hunter shared the experience of balancing her family life with their two sons and her writing life.
“It was important that my family know they were my priority,” she said. “So I wrote when they were sleeping, or at school, or at work. During the summers, my minivan became a mobile office as I wrote during baseball practices and two-a-days. In those days, I only managed a page a day. It was slow-going, but even at that rate, I knew I would have a manuscript in a year’s time.”
She said that writing gave her a “much-needed” sense of accomplishment, even more so than reading, which has been a large part of her life since childhood.
