PLYMOUTH — In a vote of Republican precinct committeemen, Marshall County has a new Commissioner, Mike Burroughs.
Burroughs was running against former Marshall County Surveyor Larry Fisher for the seat that was left vacant when Mike Delp submitted his resignation a few weeks ago.
Burroughs has a background in finance after a 24-year banking career in Marshall County.
Fisher was the county surveyor for 32 years before retiring from politics a few years ago.
“I thought of the experience I had in county government when this position came open and felt I would be remiss if I didn’t offer to use that experience to complete this term,” said Fisher who also said he likely would not seek election to a term of his own.
“Years ago Bill Gee came to me and asked me to get involved and at that time my kids were too young and the timing just wasn’t right,” said Burroughs. “It’s finally time when I can have the opportunity to serve.”
“Regardless of what happened tonight I intended to file my candidacy for this spot in the next election,” said Burroughs.