On May 8, 2023 at approximately 6:31 p.m. Plymouth Police Officers were dispatched to attempt to locate and do a welfare check on Raymond Buck Jr. He was located in the River Park Square bathrooms. Upon investigation, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.  Raymond was arrested and transported to Marshall County Jail where he was booked on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. 

