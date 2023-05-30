On Sunday, May 28th, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., Marshall County Sheriffs' Department received a 911 call of a male in a silver SUV traveling southbound on Michigan Road from the La Paz area tailgating and harassing his estranged wife. Marshall County Deputies along with Plymouth Police were notified. Officer Truty with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on a silver 1999 GMC SUV in the McDonald's parking lot in Plymouth. During the investigation, the officer discovered that the driver Shawn T Buck was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Buck was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated,  Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) .15% or more, and Operating a Vehicle - Endangering. The bond is $1,500.00 cash. 

