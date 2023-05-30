On Sunday, May 28th, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., Marshall County Sheriffs' Department received a 911 call of a male in a silver SUV traveling southbound on Michigan Road from the La Paz area tailgating and harassing his estranged wife. Marshall County Deputies along with Plymouth Police were notified. Officer Truty with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on a silver 1999 GMC SUV in the McDonald's parking lot in Plymouth. During the investigation, the officer discovered that the driver Shawn T Buck was exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication. Buck was transported to the Marshall County Jail and booked for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) .15% or more, and Operating a Vehicle - Endangering. The bond is $1,500.00 cash.
hot
Buck arrested for OWI - BAC .15% or more, OWI - Endangering
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Buck arrested for OWI - BAC .15% or more, OWI - Endangering
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Young, Colleagues introduce bill to enhance competition in organ donation network
- NP takes control early, cruises to win over Glenn
- Congressmen Yakym, Menendez introduce legislation to support integration of drones into airspace
- Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
- Greene and Skaggs arrested on multiple charges
- Young, colleagues reintroduce bill to cut burdensome regulations, increase housing opportunities for Americans
Most Popular
Articles
- Rimel arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of Property Damage Accident
- Heckaman arrested for OWI-ACE .15 or more
- Hill arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Greene and Skaggs arrested on multiple charges
- Billings arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
- Barnes arrested for Domestic Battery
- Sosa arrested for multiple charges including neglect of dependent
- Rosas arrested for multiple charges
- Hernandez arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery against a Juvenile
- Hendricks arrested for Warrant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.