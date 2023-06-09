On Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at approximately 10:21 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Tyler Road for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Officer Wozniak located the vehicle, a 2015 Chrysler 200, which was stuck in a ditch alongside the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, Andrea M. Buck, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was offered field sobriety testing, but refused. She also refused a certified chemical test. She was taken into custody and a search warrant was applied for. Her blood alcohol later showed to be over three times the legal limit of alcohol. She was then transported to the Marshall County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you