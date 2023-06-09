On Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at approximately 10:21 p.m., Marshall County Police were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Tyler Road for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, Officer Wozniak located the vehicle, a 2015 Chrysler 200, which was stuck in a ditch alongside the roadway. The driver of the vehicle, Andrea M. Buck, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was offered field sobriety testing, but refused. She also refused a certified chemical test. She was taken into custody and a search warrant was applied for. Her blood alcohol later showed to be over three times the legal limit of alcohol. She was then transported to the Marshall County Jail.
hot
Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Offensive explosion for Post 27 in win over Kokomo
- Plymouth Veterinary Clinic expands services with remodeling assisted by SBA 504 loan from Centier Bank and Indiana Statewide CDC
- Concepcion and Williams arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Economy Inn
- Dunston arrested for Driving While Suspended, Possession of Syringe and Paraphernalia
- Boyle arrested for Burglary, Public Intoxication
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Buck arrested for Operating a Vehicle with a BAC of .15% or greater
- State Invasive Species Conference coming to Noblesville
Most Popular
Articles
- Sickman arrested on multiple charges
- Wilson arrested for OWI
- Edington arrested for multiple charges
- Hoover arrested during traffic stop; K-9 Officer Castor detected narcotics
- Odonnell arrested for trespassing after being served no trespass order
- Fernando arrested for Operating without a License
- Accident Report provided by Marshall County Sheriff’s Department
- Warner arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana in River Park Square
- Ruiz Reyes arrested for Operator Never Licensed
- Allen arrested on multiple charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.