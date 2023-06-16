On June 15,​ 2023 Marshall County Police ​Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant and Argos Assistant Chief Rodney Rudd conducted a theft investigation and warrant service in the 300-block of Indiana Avenue in Argos. During the investigation,​ Officers located Scott Bryant and Steven Garcia in a vehicle on the property. Officers located suspected methamphetamine,​ marijuana and hypodermic needles on the pair and placed them under arrest. ​Officers had information that Jaidlyn Larimore was hiding inside the home and had active warrants for her arrest. Entry was made and Larimore was taken into custody.

