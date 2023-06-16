On June 15, 2023 Marshall County Police Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bryant and Argos Assistant Chief Rodney Rudd conducted a theft investigation and warrant service in the 300-block of Indiana Avenue in Argos. During the investigation, Officers located Scott Bryant and Steven Garcia in a vehicle on the property. Officers located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and hypodermic needles on the pair and placed them under arrest. Officers had information that Jaidlyn Larimore was hiding inside the home and had active warrants for her arrest. Entry was made and Larimore was taken into custody.
Bryant, Garcia and Larimore arrested during investigation
