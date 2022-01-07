INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver his 2022 State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber. The address will begin at 7 p.m. ET and is expected to fit in a 30-minute window.

Information for television and radio stations to access the pool coverage and information about accessing live streaming online is below.

Galaxy 17 

Transponder 10K Slot A (91 Degrees West)

Downlink Frequency: 11886.500 V

Test Start: 6:30pm ET

Live Start: 7:00pm ET 

End Time: 7:30pm ET, with Approx. off until 7:45pm ET

Signal Standard: HD 720p

Symbol Rate: 7.5

FEC 5/6 

Modulation

DVB-S2 8-PSK

Bandwidth: 9 MHZ

Data Rate 18.5892

Encode Type: MPEG4

Digital 4:2:0

Trouble number: 765-749-6511 

WIPB MC 765-285-1778

Network Indiana radio affiliates can access coverage via their XDS Receiver, and it is now available for scheduling. Non-Network Indiana affiliates or Network Indiana radio affiliates without an XDS receiver that want to broadcast the address can receive audio of the radio pool feed by dialing 317-684-8817. The feed will go up at 7 p.m. For questions, contact Chris Presley of Network Indiana at 317-684-8777 or cpresley@indy.emmis.com. For any technical questions or issues, contact AffiliateSupport@indy.emmis.com or 1-800-844-0175. 

The State of the State address will also be live-streamed online at https://in.gov/gov/live.

Tags

Recommended for you