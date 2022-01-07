INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver his 2022 State of the State address on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber. The address will begin at 7 p.m. ET and is expected to fit in a 30-minute window.
Information for television and radio stations to access the pool coverage and information about accessing live streaming online is below.
Network Indiana radio affiliates can access coverage via their XDS Receiver, and it is now available for scheduling. Non-Network Indiana affiliates or Network Indiana radio affiliates without an XDS receiver that want to broadcast the address can receive audio of the radio pool feed by dialing 317-684-8817. The feed will go up at 7 p.m. For questions, contact Chris Presley of Network Indiana at 317-684-8777 or cpresley@indy.emmis.com. For any technical questions or issues, contact AffiliateSupport@indy.emmis.com or 1-800-844-0175.
The State of the State address will also be live-streamed online at https://in.gov/gov/live.