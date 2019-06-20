STARKE COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces that a bridge deck overlay project is starting Monday on State Road 10 in North Judson.
The project is on the bridge over Bogus Run, just west of State Road 39. At first, the work zone will feature one lane in each direction with a reduced speed limit (45 mph) and narrow lanes. Then, starting in early July, one lane of traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
The project is expected to wrap up by late August.
Drivers in Northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the District's social media channels: www.facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT's TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.