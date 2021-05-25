As of Monday’s Plymouth Common Council meeting, Lendterra and the City are on stable ground. Clerk-Treasurer Jeanine Xaver informed the council that Lendterra, the owners of Briarwood Estates, have paid the required full deposit for the water bill. The company had a deadline of June 1 to pay the $4,600 deposit.
Because of that, the city won’t be turning off water service to Briarwood residents.
In March, Carla Jetton and David Crantz from Lendterra, appealed to the council to waive the deposit. The council negotiated down to $2,800 and to extend the shut off order for 48 hours pending full payment of the remaining balance, the payment of the deposit, and having Lendterra sign up for automatic payments.
On May 10, the council was informed that while the balance and the $2,800 deposit had been paid, Lendterra did not sign up for automatic payment. As a result, the council reinstated the full $4,600 deposit with the stipulation that it was to be paid by Tuesday, June 1 or water service would be shut off to the residents.
Residents from Briarwood Estates attended Monday’s council meeting. Representing the group was Paul Shumaker. He thanked the council members that stood up for not shutting the water off, but he wanted them to know that the situation at Briarwood was anything but fine.
“With the past owners of Briarwood the residents out there, I don’t know the polite way to say it would be, but we pretty much got ripped off by the past owners,” said Shumaker. “And the new owners are ripping us off even worse.”
According to Shumaker, when the new owners took over, they tried to double the association dues even though there wasn’t a board or representatives for the residents.
“And it is a condominium association so we should have say so, but we don’t have any at the moment,” he said.
“I think we want to be careful about wading into that issue because that’s really between you, as the owners, and the association,” cautioned Council Member Jeff Houin. “My biggest concern was whether you guys were going to get your water shut off and it sounds like that’s not a concern.”
Shumaker was relieved to hear that the deposit had been paid and that the water wasn’t going to be shut off.
