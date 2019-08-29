PLYMOUTH — Owners of local coffee shop Agapetos are using the Blueberry Festival to give back to a family in need.
Ryan Adams, an owner of Agapetos Coffee Roaster, said the business puts an emphasis on giving “back to the community in any way possible.”
They decided to expand their coffee booth to become a beer garden and a spot for “night life,” he said.
“We originally rented the lot to serve coffee for the Blueberry Festival, and then after hearing about a local family in need, we decided to take it another direction,” Adams said.
For every “cold brew or cold beer” purchased, $1 will be donated to Rick’s Fearless Fight via GoFundMe. The Davis family is raising funds to support Rick Davis’ medical and funeral bills.
Davis is battling lung cancer, and was given three to six months to live in July.
“We’ll have live music, cold brew coffee, cold beers, trivia night Friday,” Adams said. “It’s to add another dimension to the blueberry festival and bring more of a night life to the festival, as well as helping a good cause.”
Beer options will include imports, domestics and White Claws.
The “Brews for Charity” beer garden will be open 5:30-10 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.
It can be found beside Centennial Park, across Klinger Street from Calvary Lutheran Church. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter.
Adams is organizing the fundraiser with fellow owner Marshall Clevenger.
Adams said the two began working with Agapetos after founder Derek Morris, who opened the company a few years ago, was promoted to lead pastor of Plymouth Community Church.
Agapetos is a small-batch coffee roaster in downtown Plymouth. It is primarily at the local farmers market, but looking to expand its wholesale.