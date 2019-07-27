BREMEN — If you had asked Viki Brown to consider founding her own nonprofit three years ago, she says she “would have said no way.
“But God just continues to open these doors and show that this is His provision, part of His plan, and that Dustin’s death doesn’t have to be this horrible, sad incident in my life. But instead it can be this turning point to provide light for so many different people. It truly feels like an honor.”
Dustin Cullen, Brown’s late husband, passed away when his vehicle crashed in 2016.
The couple had three children together, Caythan, Liliana and Dean.
Starting in January 2020, Brown will open “Dustin’s Place,” a grief support center for children and families that will be housed in the Stockman Youth Building of Plymouth Community Church, 11802 Lincoln Highway E.
“After Dustin died, I felt God walking with me through this,” Brown said. “It was probably only six months after he died that this idea was laid on my heart during a prayer session — my immediate reaction was ‘Nope, not doing this. No way.’”
