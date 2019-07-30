PLYMOUTH – A Bremen woman was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after she pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Marshall County.
That’s the sentence Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down to Brittney R. Craig, 30, on June 20 as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
According to court documents:
Craig sold 0.5 grams of meth to officers working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team in April 2018 at an undisclosed location in Plymouth.
The Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged Craig with a single count of dealing meth as a Level 5 felony, which has a sentencing range of one to six years. The average sentence is three years.
Craig is currently serving her sentence at the Rockville Correctional Facility in Rockville, near Terre Haute.
Her earliest possible release date is in March 2021, according to the Indiana Department Correction.