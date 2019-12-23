PLYMOUTH – A Bremen woman accused of selling drugs in several locations in Marshall County with her LaPaz boyfriend was recently sentenced to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty.
Specifically, Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert gave Teslyn M. Delancey, 28, a six-year sentence on Dec. 11 after Delancey pleaded guilty to a single count of dealing methamphetamine as a Level 3 felony, which is punishable by three to 16 years. The average sentence is nine years.
Bowen ordered one year against Delancey suspended and served on probation, according to the sentencing order.
As part of her plea agreement with prosecutors, a second charge of dealing meth was dismissed.
Along with Delancey, the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office charged her boyfriend, David Lee Schutz, 32, with two counts of dealing meth as Level 2 and Level 3 felonies.
Schutz has filed a plea agreement and is expected to formally plead guilty and be sentenced during a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, in Superior Court I. The terms of the plea agreement were not available.
According to court documents:
A confidential informant working with the Marshall County Undercover Narcotics Investigation Team bought 3.5 grams of meth for an undisclosed price from Delancey at a Plymouth gas station in November 2018.
Schutz drove Delancey to the gas station so she could make the sale.
In January the two sold eight grams of meth while in LaPaz.
Schutz, who has a previous conviction for dealing meth, was being held in the Marshall County Jail on $50,000 cash bond.
Bremen police arrested the pair in early March.
The most serious charge against Schutz is the Level 2 felony, which is punishable by 10 to 30 years if convicted.