BREMEN—Alex Mikel, the superintendent for the Bremen Water Dept., reported that he had obtained three quotes for cleaning Well #6, which is located on Spencer St. At the same meeting, Superintendent Austin Langdon reported that the Street Dept. was in need of a new dump truck.
At the last town council meeting, Mikel reported that the well should have been cleaned last year, but wasn’t due to inflated costs for materials. The council approved Mikel’s recommendation to accept Peerless Midwest’s quote for $32,800, which came under Mikel’s earlier estimation of $34,000.
Mikel reported that the service will include a cleaning and a general overhaul, but that other expenses could occur as the well drilling contractor works on the project, depending on the condition of the pipework and other aspects of the well. “If there’s anything more than that, I’ll bring it to you guys so you know, but we’ll probably have to fix it on the fly,” he explained. “But you don’t know until you pull it out and examine it.”
The well is 19 years old and has never been serviced. The other two quotes were from Preferred Pump for $38,940 and Industrial Water Services for $42,160.
Langdon told the council that their oldest dump truck is on its last legs. He found a couple of options for a 2022 F350 Flatbed Dump Truck. One is at a local dealership but wouldn’t be available for pickup until next year. The other is at a dealership in southern Wisconsin and would be delivered to Bremen by the end of the week. “It was actually cheaper than the other quote,” he told the council.
The total for the truck comes to $63,000 and fits inside the Street Dept.’s budget under equipment purchases, a line item that has $120,000. “This was the main purchase for the year,” Langdon explained.
The possibility exists of also purchasing a plow for the truck later this year, which would cost an additional $9,000 $11,000.