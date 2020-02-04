BREMEN—The Bremen town council and public school board have agreed to open discussions about the possibility of combining their resources to expand the school’s pool into a year-round community aquatics facility, with possibilities down the road of broadening the scope of the facility to include a weight room or other exercise programs amid swim lessons and other pool-center programs. “We only really use the school pool for a certain, finite amount of time of the year. And I know that the town only uses their facility for a certain, finite time of the year,” said BPS board president, Brian Teall. “I would like to see a facility that is accessible to all of our community members here all year round.”
Currently, there are far more possibilities and unkowns than concrete details. “I’d like to make sure that everyone understands that this is just initial [discussions]. There are no promises or guarantees of any kind,” stated town council president, Bill Daily. “We’re just going to sit down and discuss it.” School superintendent Dr. Jim White said much of the same at the last school board meeting on Jan. 22. “Before anyone gets too heated, we’re just talking about it. There have been no decisions made. We’re just looking into more options.”
