During the Bremen Town Council meeting, Ken Jones of JPR Engineering presented three ordinances, through which the town adopted Title II of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA). The resolutions specifically adopted the ‘Notice under the ADA,’ the ‘ADA Grievances Procedure under the Americans with Disabilities Act,’ and established Trend Weldy as the town’s ADA coordinator. All of this falls under the town’s American with Disabilities Act Transition Plan. Passing these resolutions were essential to maintain the town’s eligibility for federal Community Crossings grant funds.

