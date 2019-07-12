BREMEN — The annual Bremen Sky Knights Radio Control Club annual Corn and Sausage Fly-In is Sunday.
The gathering will be held at the club flying site at 5593 Fir Road, about 3.5 miles south of Bremen.
Gates for the event will open at 9 a.m.
There is no charge and the public is invited to attend at any time during the day. Food will be available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. featuring sweet corn, sausage sandwiches and soft drinks.
A large variety of remote-controlled gas and electric powered aircraft will be featured, including World War I and II and civilian scale airplanes, jet aircraft and helicopters.
More than 50 aircraft are expected to be on hand from clubs around the area.
Contact Tony DeRosa at Bremen Hobbies at 574 546-3807 for more information, or about the Sky Knights.
Learn more news from Marshall County in Friday’s edition of the Pilot News. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe to the print or e-edition.