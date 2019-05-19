BREMEN -- The last of Bremen’s four “Golden Girls” has passed away, according to Bremen High School Principal Bruce Jennings.
In an email to BHS staff, Jennings shared the story of Doris Snider and the other three Golden Girls, who have been regarded as pinnacles of the Bremen community.
The Golden Girls comprises Snider, Phyllis Waltz, Margaret Widmar and Wilma Leman.
Jennings offered “A Short Bremen History Lesson,” saying younger staff members and students need to know about the four “historic Bremen Lions ... who us senior citizens in the town of Bremen, for decades, affectionately referred to as ‘The Golden Girls.’
“They are icons of Bremen, all beautiful ladies, who battled terrible weather conditions, overcame transportation problems and climbed high bleachers to attend almost every sporting event — and some music concerts — at Bremen, home and away — both junior high and high school — for decades. Many nights they attended multiple school events, and our student-athletes adored them!”
In the email, Jennings recounted the legacy of each Golden Girls.
