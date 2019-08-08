BREMEN — The Distinguished Young Women showcase is 7 p.m. Saturday in Bremen High School’s Bowen Auditorium.
Come to “The Greatest Show” provided by the Distinguished Young Women of Bremen Class of 2020.
Organizers have 10 participants competing for cash scholarships in the categories of scholastic achievement, public speaking, interview, physical fitness and talent.
All proceeds and donations go directly to a local scholarship fund.
Please come support the local talent, take part in the long standing Bremen tradition formerly known as Bremen’s Jr. Miss and enjoy the “The Greatest Show!”
The 10 contestants competing this year are Stephanie Capes, Victoria Cherrone, Riley Gilmer, Jasmine Gramm, Erin Hollett, Hailey Lierman, Makenzie Meister, McKenna Myers, Emily Smith and Shawna York.
