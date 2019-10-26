BREMEN -- “We appreciate the Friends officers and all that they do for our library,” said Library Director Chris Scandling. “Funding that is raised enables us to provide additional amenities outside the scope of our budget allotment. I think most patrons would be surprised to learn the extent of services and programs that they enjoy are supported by the Friends.”
Established in 2017, Bremen's Friends of the Library organization has raised more than $11,000 for the library to date. Funds have been raised through the annual book sale each July, the annual membership dues of the 70 current members, and a variety of fun and educational fundraisers such as a wine and chocolate tasting, a murder mystery dinner, and – happening the next two weekends – a Hocus Pocus Escape Room!
“The library has always played such an important role in my life and in my family’s life,” said Friends President Michaele Barts. “I truly enjoy being able to give something back – and being an active member of this group is fun!”
Other officers of the organization include: Heather Lowe, vice president; Colleen Maynard, secretary; Beth Enders, treasurer; Joanna Fox, at-large member; and Mike Maynard, at-large member.
Please stop by the library to find out how to become a member of the Friends. An individual membership is $20 and a family membership is $35. Perks include a free deluxe travel mug, three-week check-outs on library books, and a punch card for six free DVD check-outs and/or coffee!
National Friends of Libraries Week is coordinated by United for Libraries. For more information, visit www.ala.org/united.