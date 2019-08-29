BREMEN -- Grace Food Pantry of Bremen is in need of peanut butter and jelly, and Bremen Public Library is stepping up to help meet the need.
The library is conducting a "Better Together PB & J Food for Fines Drive" to help collect these items for the food pantry.
The community is encouraged to drop off jars of peanut butter and jelly at the library between Sept. 9 and 21.
As an added bonus, library patrons will be able to reduce their fines by $2 for every jar of peanut butter or jelly donated during this time.
"We are so excited about this community partnership!" said Holly Heller, head of adult services at Bremen Public Library. "This food for fines event gives our patrons a chance to clear fines from their records while helping others at the same time. It's truly a win-win situation."
Strawberry and grape are the most in-demand varieties of jelly.
All donated items must be in good condition and not expired.
Bremen Public Library is located at 304 N. Jackson St. in Bremen.
For questions about the Better Together PB & J Food for Fines Drive, email bremenpubliclibrary@gmail.com or call the library at 574-546-2849.