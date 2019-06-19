It is with regret that we announce the passing of our active-duty K9 Officer Bardo, the Bremen Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Bardo was a Belgian Malinois that began his service on Jan. 9, 2018, with his partner Sgt. Trent Stouder.
Due to a sudden decline in his health and the diagnoses of bone cancer, the decision was made to end his suffering.
Bardo died peacefully on Sunday surrounded by family, fellow officers and veterinary staff.
A memorial service recognizing his service to our department and the community will be announced at a later date.