BREMEN -- After nearly 60 years working in Bremen, Robert Koontz is hanging up his cap; he is retiring from Yoder’s Hardware on Dec. 27
Carlie Jones, Koontz’ granddaughter, expressed a great deal of admiration when speaking about Koontz’ work over the years.
“I am lucky to not only get to grow up with him as a huge father figure in my life, but I also had the honor to work with him in a professional setting for a few years,” she said. “ I was able to see how the public came into the hardware store and he knew their names and where the worked and exactly how to help them.”
Jones described Koontz as the kind of man whom she looked up to because of his work ethic and vast knowledge, but also “because of his loyalty and his heart.”
“He is one of the very few gentlemen left who will go out of his way to help the elderly widow hang a ceiling fixture or fix her window,” she said.
Jim Pomeroy, who was Koontz’ manager about 35 years ago, expressed his respect at Koontz’ dedication to the town of Bremen.
“He was a great worker, just a real pleasure to work with,” he said. “That’s all there is to it: he’s one hard-working man, always stepping up, helping people as best he could.”
But beyond knowing just how to help anyone who came into Yoder’s, Jones said some of the most important things Koontz has taught her was in their own family as they faced hardships.
“About 8 years ago my grandmother had some health issues and my grandfather stood by her side every step of the way to recovery,” Jones said. “His faith was tested in some of those dark days but he never faulted. Almost 5 years ago my little sister was brutally murdered and as he and our family was hurting he still gave his pain to God.
He went in and did his job and a town that once came to him for answers on their problems now came to him to show support and compassion.”
Jones said she has looked up to her grandfather as a backbone of his family and his community all her life.
“I truly believe there is no one that deserves the praise and kind words more than this man,” she said.