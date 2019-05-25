PLYMOUTH – A Bremen man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in early 2018.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence – the maximum – to David A. Schmucker, 47, during a May 16 hearing.
Specifically, Schmucker pleaded guilty to a single count having meth. The charge is a Level 3 felony, which is punishable by three to 16 years. The average sentence is nine years.
As part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, felony counts of dealing meth and possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement, were dismissed.
