PLYMOUTH – A judge has sentenced one of two men charged with stealing from a Bremen church last year to nine years in prison in an unrelated case.
Marshall Superior Court I Judge Robert Bowen handed down that sentence to Skyler M. Gaines, 25, of Bremen, in mid-August after Gaines pleaded guilty to theft and, in an unrelated case, dealing methamphetamine.
As part of a plea agreement with the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office, another charge of dealing meth and two counts of possession of meth were dropped in the meth-dealing case unrelated to the church theft.
Specifically, Bowen sentenced Gaines to nine years in the meth-dealing case and two years in the church theft case. The sentences are to be served at the same time.
According to court papers:
Bremen police Officer John Tice spotted a person sitting in a vehicle at Marathon, 224 W. Plymouth St., shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Another person, who was wearing a headband-style flashlight, and later identified as Michael A. Adams Jr., 38, of Bremen, was standing next to the vehicle.
Tice spotted a second man, later identified as Gaines, sitting on a bicycle with a wagon attached leaving Bremen United Methodist Church. The church is across the street from the gas station.
The person in the vehicle was not named in the court documents.
During questioning, Adams told Tice they were removing siding from the church’s daycare. Inside the wagon, however, was copper wiring, pipes, a drinking fountain and stereo equipment.
Adams told the officer he had permission from BUMC Pastor Lynn Breeden to remove the property. Adams claimed Breedan wanted him to also get permission from the company doing the excavating work, Argos-based Thomas Excavating.
Tice took possession of the items. When he spoke to Breeden later that day, she denied giving anyone permission to remove the items. She said Adams had reached out to her to get her permission, but she turned him down. As well, Kent Thomas, with Thomas Excavating, said he didn’t give anyone permission to remove the property.
The prosecutor’s office charged Adams with felony theft and misdemeanor false informing.
In June, Adams filed a plea agreement in connection with the case, however, he withdrew from that agreement in August.
There is a status conference scheduled in Adams’s case in late September.