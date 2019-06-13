Bremen High School will offer free meals through July 19.
Free meals will be available to all children 18 years of age and under and to people over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled, according to the school district.
Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children.
There will be no discrimination during the meal service.
Adults are welcome to eat for a charge of $3.50.
All meals must be eaten on site and cannot be taken out of the cafeteria.
Bremen schools plan to sponsor the meal program this school year under the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program.
The program will operate at the following site: Bremen High School Cafeteria, 700 W. South St., Bremen.
The program began June 4 and will end July 19.
The cafeteria will be closed July 4 and July 5.
Lunch will be served 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The cafeteria closes promptly at 12:30 p.m.
Call 574-546-3554 (2021) for more information.