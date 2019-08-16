BREMEN -- Administrators with Bremen High School recently introduced their school's staff for the 2019-2020 school year.
In front are Shelby Frazier and Janelle Bickel.
In the second row from left are Bruce Jennings, Amber Lawmaster, Mallory Ulch, Judy Brinkhoff, Kathy Cullers, Meghan Atkins, Kristi Monesmith, Tiffaney Inks, Shelly Browning, Karen Henion, Rose Kaseweter, Courtney Mammon, Chad Berger, Jill Hassel and Andrew Rohde.
In the third road from left are Brenna Giazzon, Stephanie Fish, Aaron McNeely, Aaron Perch, Teresa King, Jen Heiter, Lindsay Hudkins, Jenny Payne, Ashley Boardman, Kim Keller, Ashley Griswold, John Kucela and Mark Yoder.
In back from left are Matt Sutton, Kevin Ecenbarger, Patrick Stroud, Steve Caudill, Brandt Ayoub, Andy Wassel, Amber Reed, Beth Huppert, Andrea Ailes, Nikki Marsh, Troy Holmes, Scot Hollenbaugh and Bob Holmes.
Not pictured are John Rowe, Lori Hundt, Lori Nykiel, Janet Miller, Alexis Figg, Joyce Sechrist, Stacy Taylor, Kanya Burdick and the school’s evening custodians, Paul Partin, Kevin Pollard, Norm McCarthy and Debra Liska.
Read more news from eastern Marshall County and western Elkhart County in this week's edition of Heartland News. It is on sale now. Call 574-936-3101 to subscribe!