Bremen Clerk-Treasurer Janet Anglemyer swears in new Bremen Police Department patrolman Trent Miles.

BREMEN -- Trent Miles was sworn in as the newest member of the Bremen Police Department on Sept. 26.

Miles is a 2004 graduate of Bremen High School and holds a bachelor’s degree public relations from Indiana University.

Before joining BPD, Miles served as the communications and marketing manager for Culver Academies.

He began his time with the department as a reserve officer in February 2019, completing a 40-hour pre-basic course and state-mandated training.

Miles will begin working with the department in October and attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.

He resides in Bremen with his wife and son.

