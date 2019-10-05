BREMEN -- Trent Miles was sworn in as the newest member of the Bremen Police Department on Sept. 26.
Miles is a 2004 graduate of Bremen High School and holds a bachelor’s degree public relations from Indiana University.
Before joining BPD, Miles served as the communications and marketing manager for Culver Academies.
He began his time with the department as a reserve officer in February 2019, completing a 40-hour pre-basic course and state-mandated training.
Miles will begin working with the department in October and attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in January.
He resides in Bremen with his wife and son.